Saudi Arabia Uber Female Drivers Can Reject Male Passengers

Share Tweet Share reddit

After a 2018 Uber survey in Saudi Arabia showed that 74% of female drivers wouldn’t take male passengers, the car sharing company developed a new feature for their app called “Women Preferred View”.

This feature allows drivers to select nearby passengers by gender. Women in Saudi Arabia were only given the right to own a driving license in June 2018, and the same survey revealed 31% on Saudi women were interested in a career as an Uber driver.

“We launched this feature in response to the feedback we received from women drivers in Saudi Arabia and we are committed to always being thoughtful of how we can always improve their experience driving on the app. This newly introduced feature will open new doors and opportunities for women as Uber driver-partners while being conscientious of local cultural norms.”, stated Uber Middle East and North Africa for Business Insider.

This feature is part of Uber’s ”Masaruky” initiative, which is meant to get more women behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia. There are approximately 2000 female drivers currently working for Uber in Saudi Arabia.



